Law, allowing to deprive ex-president of country of immunity, signed

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed the law on amendments to the Law on Guarantees of President’s Activities. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

It is noted that the law was adopted by the Parliament on April 4, 2019 to bring it in line with the Constitution adopted by the referendum on June 27, 2010.

Earlier, the Constitutional Chamber recognized Article 12 of the law contrary to the Constitution, since it did not provide for the procedure of bringing the ex-president to responsibility for acts committed during term of office of the head of state. The law enters into force in ten days after the date of its official publication.

Recall, the concept of amendments to the Law on Guarantees of the Activities of the President has been changed during the discussion in Parliament. Initially, the initiators of the amendments, Iskhak Masaliev and Kurmankul Zulushev, proposed to remove Article 12 on the immunity of the ex-president, since this provision is not spelled out in the Constitution and the Law on Guarantees of the President’s Activities should be brought in line with it.

But their colleagues Asel Koduranova and Taabaldy Tillaev proposed, by consent of the Parliament, to deprive the former head of state of immunity in order to bring him or her to criminal responsibility for the acts committed during the period when he or she ruled the country. If the former head of state broke the law after he or she resigned as the president, he or she will be held responsible like any other citizen.

In addition, the package of amendments includes the norm of Akylbek Japarov that the former head of state is deprived of immunity and other privileges if he or she remains in big politics and claims for public office.