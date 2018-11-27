14:53
Abolishment of ex-president’s immunity – on agenda of Parliament meeting

The Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial, Legal Issues and Regulations of the Parliament considered in the first reading amendments to the Law on Status of Ex-President concerning the inviolability of an ex-president.

According to one of the initiators of the bill, Iskhak Masaliev, Article 12 (on immunity) should be removed from the Law on Status of Ex-President. At the same time, he proposes to keep other privileges of the former heads of state specified in the document. For example, the immunity of an ex-president is applied also to property and a vehicle.

The initiators propose to cancel Article 12, which states that the former president of the country cannot be held administratively and criminally liable for acts or inaction as president.

The draft law was submitted to the Parliament for consideration.
