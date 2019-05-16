19:13
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

United Arab Emirates opens another flight with Kyrgyzstan

The United Arab Emirates opens another regular flight with Kyrgyzstan. Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Ulanbek Dyikanbaev informed at a briefing.

According to him, as agreed by the Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov with the management of Air Arabia, regular flights from Bishkek to the emirate of Sharjah will be performed four times a week from July 4.

In addition, agreements were reached with Turkish Airlines on the resumption of flights along other routes to the regions of Kyrgyzstan and on the use of the transit potential of Manas Airport.
link:
views: 218
Print
Related
Meat export from Kyrgyzstan to UAE: Experts complete 3rd inspection
Kyrgyzstani wins gold medal at Special Olympics
Kyrgyzstanis collect money in UAE to send body of compatriot home
Citizen of Kyrgyzstan dies in Abu Dhabi
Director of Air Arabia arrives in Kyrgyzstan
IMF recommends Kyrgyzstan to make use of recent economic recovery
Sapar Isakov was explained what should be done to attract investments
Taza Koom program discussed at World Government Summit in Dubai
UAE interested in activation of cooperation with Kyrgyzstan
Arabs invited to invest in economy and tourism of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Tijani Abdul from Nigeria: I am black Kyrgyz Tijani Abdul from Nigeria: I am black Kyrgyz
Kyrgyzstan to spend over 381 million soms on creation of patrol police Kyrgyzstan to spend over 381 million soms on creation of patrol police
President Sooronbai Jeenbekov leaves for Issyk-Kul region President Sooronbai Jeenbekov leaves for Issyk-Kul region
More than 4.6 tons of gold produced at Kumtor in the first quarter of 2019 More than 4.6 tons of gold produced at Kumtor in the first quarter of 2019