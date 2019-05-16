United Arab Emirates opens another flight with Kyrgyzstan

The United Arab Emirates opens another regular flight with Kyrgyzstan. Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Ulanbek Dyikanbaev informed at a briefing.

According to him, as agreed by the Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov with the management of Air Arabia, regular flights from Bishkek to the emirate of Sharjah will be performed four times a week from July 4.

In addition, agreements were reached with Turkish Airlines on the resumption of flights along other routes to the regions of Kyrgyzstan and on the use of the transit potential of Manas Airport.