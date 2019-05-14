15:28
Bishkek City Court replaces chairperson and deputies

New Chairperson and Deputies of Bishkek City Court were elected. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

Azamat Alybaev became its Chairman instead of Irina Vorontsova.

«Talant Akkozuev became Deputy Chairman for criminal cases, Gulmira Sadykova — Deputy Chairwoman for civil cases, and Bolotbek Satybaldiev — Deputy Chairman for economic cases,» the sources told.

The Bishkek City Court confirmed the information.

Recall, the judge Irina Vorontsova became the Chairwoman of the Bishkek City Court in May 2016. She participated in the consideration of criminal cases against the ex-mayor of the capital Nariman Tyuleev and ex-deputy of Parliament Kamchybek Tashiev.

According to civil activists, she was included in the black list of judges who convicted politicians, human rights defenders and journalists within criminal and administrative cases.
