13:53
Father beats seven-year-old son to brain concussion, breaks his arm

A man severely beat his son in Bishkek because he fell asleep at the neighbors. The Main Internal Affairs Department of the capital informed 24.kg news agency.

On May 12, a seven-year-old boy was taken to a hospital with body injuries. Doctors reported to the police about the case.

“When the police came, the mother of the child told that the son had been beaten by his father. The boy has a suspected brain concussion and a broken arm. According to the mother, the child fell asleep at the neighbors, the parents were searching for him for a long time. When they found the boy, the man beat him for educational purposes,” the police said.

 This fact was registered under the article “Family Violence.” Expertise was appointed.    
views: 73
