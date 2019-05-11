Ex-deputy head of Interior Ministry files lawsuit against Asia News

Former Deputy Interior Minister Daniyar Abdykarov filed a lawsuit against Asia News and its Editor-in-Chief Aslanbek Sartbaev. Adil Turdukulov told.

According to him, the reason was regular articles published by the media about the ex-policeman, and now the head of the Aviation Security and Regime Department of Manas International Airport. Abdykarov asks for 10 million soms as moral compensation for his discredited honor and dignity.

Arslanbek Sartbayev confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency, but refused to comment.

This is not the first lawsuit against Asia News media outlet. Earlier this year, the ex-speaker of Parliament Akhmatbek Keldibekov sued the newspaper. He won 2 million soms payout against its editor-in-chief. But later, he withdrew his material claims, being satisfied with a refutation published in the newspaper.

Recall, in June 2018, Abdykarov was relieved of the post of the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs. The reason for the dismissal was his trip to Turkey, where he, according to internal instructions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, had no right to go without permission of the leadership.