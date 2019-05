Petroleum storage depot caught fire in Jalal-Abad the day before. Press service of the Emergency Situations Ministry reported.

Seven fire teams worked at the site.

«The fire occurred at around 10.05. Firefighters extinguished the fire with foam. Civil defense forces of Jalal-Abad were involved in the fire extinguishing,» the ministry reported.

The fire occurred at Thomas petroleum storage depot. The filling stations chain belongs to the family of ex-MP Kamchybek Tashiev.