Sooronbai Jeenbekov discusses SCO summit with Ambassador of Russia

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov received the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Kyrgyzstan, Nikolay Udovichenko. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.
The head of state expressed condolences over the plane crash at Sheremetyevo airport, which resulted in death of 41 people.
Nikolay Udovichenko conveyed to Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulations of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on the Victory Day.
He briefly told about his work as an Ambassador, within which he visits the regions of the republic, and noted that he would make every effort to strengthen bilateral cooperation.
Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Nikolay Udovichenko exchanged views on the implementation of the agreements reached on the results of Vladimir Putin’s state visit to Kyrgyzstan and events in the framework of the upcoming SCO summit in Bishkek in June.