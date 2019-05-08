Three people, including baby, killed in traffic accident in Aravan

Three people were killed in a traffic accident in Aravan district of Osh region. Traffic Safety Department of the region confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

A baby born in 2019 is among the victims.

«Collision of Toyota Ipsum and VAZ 21-06 cars occurred on May 7 at about 16.00 in Achy village of Aravan district. 49-year-old driver of VAZ car, a 60-year-old passenger and the baby died at the scene. Six other people were taken to territorial hospital,» the Traffic Safety Department reported.