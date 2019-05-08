Immortal Regiment - eternal memory of those who gave their lives for us

«Immortal Regiment is the eternal memory of those who gave their lives for us, for the Motherland and the future of mankind,» the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said during a visit to veterans of the Great Patriotic War Usubakun Baisalov and Aleksey Varavin. Press service of the head of state reported.

According to it, Sooronbai Jeenbekov visited the veterans and talked with them. Veterans told about the war years and their life path.

Usubakun Baisalov was called up for military service at the age of 18, he went through the whole war, served as a signalman, was wounded twice, is a disabled of the 2nd group. He met victory in Poland. He returned to his homeland in 1946, since then he has been working in the field of education as a school director, head of the District Department of Public Education. The 95-year-old veteran has eight children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Aleksey Varavin, who is already 98 years old, got to Voronezh front line in 1942. He fought in the artillery regiment, was wounded. In 1944, he was transferred to the mortar regiment of tank Zvenigorod division, where he served until the end of the war.

For military service during the Great Patriotic War, he was awarded the Order of the Red Star and the medal «For the Victory over Germany in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.» After the war, he worked as a teacher of military and physical training at a music school, in state security bodies of the Ukrainian SSR and the Kyrgyz SSR. He has a military rank of a Colonel.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed that the life path, heroism and courage of the Great Patriotic War veterans, who fought for freedom and a peaceful sky over heads, are an example for the next generations to follow.

«Your feats in the years of the Great Patriotic War, military work to restore the country after its end formed the basis for the further development and strengthening of the state. We will never forget the heroism of our veterans and their merits to the Fatherland. Tomorrow, on May 9, I will traditionally take part in the Immortal Regiment march,» the President stressed.

He presented veterans with symbolic gifts in honor of the Victory Day. Usubakun Baisalov presented his memoirs to the head of state.