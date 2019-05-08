Deputies decide to check National Bank along with Accounts Chamber

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan created a special commission to check the activities of the National Bank. The decision was made the day before at a meeting of the Committee on Economic and Fiscal Policy.

Deputy Gulshat Asylbaeva made a proposal to check the work of the National Bank. She stressed that the deputies were ready to sign documents on non-disclosure of information.

Chairman of the National Bank Tolkunbek Abdygulov reminded that the state should guarantee the independence of the central bank. In many countries, a report on the activities of the central bank is submitted for information only. In addition, an audit of the National Bank is carried out by the Accounts Chamber. Therefore, a decision of the Accounts Chamber’s Council is needed in order the deputies to also check the National Bank.

However, deputies believe that this is not necessary. After all, the National Bank and the Accounts Chamber are accountable to the Parliament.

As a result, deputies supported their colleague and created a special commission.