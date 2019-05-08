11:50
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Deputies decide to check National Bank along with Accounts Chamber

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan created a special commission to check the activities of the National Bank. The decision was made the day before at a meeting of the Committee on Economic and Fiscal Policy.

Deputy Gulshat Asylbaeva made a proposal to check the work of the National Bank. She stressed that the deputies were ready to sign documents on non-disclosure of information.

Chairman of the National Bank Tolkunbek Abdygulov reminded that the state should guarantee the independence of the central bank. In many countries, a report on the activities of the central bank is submitted for information only. In addition, an audit of the National Bank is carried out by the Accounts Chamber. Therefore, a decision of the Accounts Chamber’s Council is needed in order the deputies to also check the National Bank.

However, deputies believe that this is not necessary. After all, the National Bank and the Accounts Chamber are accountable to the Parliament.

As a result, deputies supported their colleague and created a special commission.
link:
views: 48
Print
Related
National Bank launches website for financial literacy training
Sooronbai Jeenbekov criticizes National Bank of Kyrgyzstan
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan forecasts 3.7% GDP growth in 2019
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intervenes in foreign exchange market
Public confidence in financial system growing in Kyrgyzstan
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan revokes licenses of 2 credit unions
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 4.5 percent
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan against any disclosure of bank secrecy
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan to tighten requirements for payment organizations
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan predicts 3 percent price increase in 2019
Popular
Radioactive Kyrgyzstan. Where is uranium legacy of the country located? Radioactive Kyrgyzstan. Where is uranium legacy of the country located?
Russian citizen attempts to commit suicide at Manas airport Russian citizen attempts to commit suicide at Manas airport
Portrait of Chingiz Aitmatov to decorate house in Dzhal-23 microdistrict Portrait of Chingiz Aitmatov to decorate house in Dzhal-23 microdistrict
At least 136 rallies held in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2019 At least 136 rallies held in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2019