Orozbek Duisheev: Development of uranium does more harm than good

«Development of uranium brings more harm than economic benefits,» Orozbek Duisheev, head of the Association of Mining Operators and Geologists of Kyrgyzstan, said at public hearings today.

According to him, there is no uniform policy in the mining industry today. In the end, everyone does what he wants. The result — as of January 1, 2019, almost 2,800 different licenses have been issued in the country.

«Uranium is a harmful substance. In addition, development of uranium harms ecology. Since Soviet times, Issyk-Kul has been a place of rest, therefore a separate law on the biosphere zone has been adopted. The republic does not need uranium because we do not need a nuclear power plant. If we develop uranium deposits, there will be no economic benefit from them. After all, billions of soms are needed for the reclamation of dumps. We then go and ask everyone for money for these works,» Orozbek Duisheev said.

Recall, YurAsia Company was going to develop Tash-Bulak deposit of Kyzyl-Ompol group of uranium-thorianite placers. It was planned to process it at Kara-Balta Mining Plant. However, Kyrgyzstanis are categorically against the project. Protests against the development of the field took place in Bishkek and Balykchy.

The company’s license for exploration of the deposit was temporarily suspended. Deputies of the Parliament have instructed the Government to ban the prospecting, exploration and development of uranium deposits in Kyrgyzstan.