Criminal case of Omurbek Tekebayev, Duishenkul Chotonov not to be reviewed

Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan delivered a judgement on petition of the lawyers of the leader of Ata Meken political party Omurbek Tekebayev and the former head of the Emergency Situations Ministry Duishenkul Chotonov.

Lawyers asked to send the case to the Pervomaisky District Court for review upon newly discovered evidence and to cancel the confiscation. But the Supreme Court dismissed the petition. The sentence remains in force.

Recall, Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov were sentenced to eight years in prison with confiscation of property. Courts of all instances found them guilty of corruption.

In November, the Tverskoy Court of Moscow arrested the former deputy of the State Duma, the main witness in Tekebayev — Chotonov case, a businessman Leonid Maevsky. He was accused of extorting $ 37.5 million for non-proliferation of defamatory information. Leonid Maevsky faces up to 15 years in prison.