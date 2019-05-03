11:04
Bank accounts of Omurbek Tekebayev’s lawyer unblocked

Bank accounts of the lawyer of the leader of Ata Meken political party Omurbek Tekebayev, Taalaigul Toktakunova, were unblocked. The lawyer informed 24.kg news agency.

According to her, now she can manage her funds. The accounts were unblocked after the Bishkek City Court overturned the decision of the first instance court on refusal to annul all previous verdicts on the civil suit of the Prosecutor General’s Office for the protection of the honor and dignity of the former President Almazbek Atambayev against Taalaigul Toktakunova and Kanatbek Aziz.

Taalaigul Toktakunova added that the plaintiff filed a supervisory appeal to the Supreme Court. The hearing is scheduled for May 16.

Lawyers asked to cancel the decision on the claim against them, because it contradicted the decision of the Constitutional Chamber, which states that the Prosecutor General’s Office cannot file claims for the protection of reputation without a written consent of the head of state and set an amount of damage.

Almazbek Atambayev asked to recognize the information voiced at a press conference by Omurbek Tekebaev’s lawyers not corresponding to reality. The court granted the claim and charged 10 million soms from the defendants.
