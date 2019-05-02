18:20
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Deputies task Cabinet with banning exploration, development of uranium

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan have instructed the Government to ban prospecting, exploration and development of uranium deposits in Kyrgyzstan. The decision was made today at a meeting of the Parliament.

Recall, the deputies hear the information of the Government on measures to ensure the radiation safety of the population of Kyrgyzstan.

Parliament members spent the day studying the issue. As a result, they took note of the report of the First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov.

In addition, they instructed to develop bills that prohibit prospecting, exploration and development of all uranium deposits in the country. The only exception for works is reclamation of tailings. The Government will also study the work of all companies that hold licenses for prospecting and exploration of uranium.

At least 90 deputies out of 108 registered have voted for the draft resolution of the Parliament.

«Parliament has made a political decision. The Government has to implement it. The necessary bills will be drafted and adopted,» Dastan Dzhumabekov, Speaker of the Parliament, summed up after voting.
link:
views: 48
Print
Related
Rally against uranium mining held in Karakol city
Uranium mining in Issyk-Kul. Law on biosphere zone not violated
State Committee for Subsoil Use: New fields are not explored for uranium
Uranium mining: State Committee believes that investor should be supported
Uranium mining. YurAsia has no permits for development
Erkin Bulekbaev fined 3,000 soms for rally against uranium mining
Kyrgyz deputies propose indefinite moratorium on uranium mining
Rally against uranium mining: Public TV channels ignore protests
Green Party holds rally against uranium mining
12 licenses for uranium prospecting and exploration are valid in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Big wooden 1 som coin installed in center of Bishkek Big wooden 1 som coin installed in center of Bishkek
Supreme Court commutes prison sentence for Sadyr Japarov Supreme Court commutes prison sentence for Sadyr Japarov
Kyrgyz military to take part in Victory parade in Moscow Kyrgyz military to take part in Victory parade in Moscow
CSTO countries to take measures to relieve tension on border with Afghanistan CSTO countries to take measures to relieve tension on border with Afghanistan