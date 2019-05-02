Deputies task Cabinet with banning exploration, development of uranium

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan have instructed the Government to ban prospecting, exploration and development of uranium deposits in Kyrgyzstan. The decision was made today at a meeting of the Parliament.

Recall, the deputies hear the information of the Government on measures to ensure the radiation safety of the population of Kyrgyzstan.

Parliament members spent the day studying the issue. As a result, they took note of the report of the First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov.

In addition, they instructed to develop bills that prohibit prospecting, exploration and development of all uranium deposits in the country. The only exception for works is reclamation of tailings. The Government will also study the work of all companies that hold licenses for prospecting and exploration of uranium.

At least 90 deputies out of 108 registered have voted for the draft resolution of the Parliament.

«Parliament has made a political decision. The Government has to implement it. The necessary bills will be drafted and adopted,» Dastan Dzhumabekov, Speaker of the Parliament, summed up after voting.