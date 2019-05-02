Erkin Bulekbaev fined 3,000 soms for rally against uranium mining

Leader of Green Party, Erkin Bulekbaev, was fined 3,000 soms for a rally against uranium mining. He told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, he does not agree with the decision of the Pervomaisky District Police Department and will appeal it in court. The leader of the party does not plan to pay the money, because he believes that according to the Code of Offences, he was fined illegally.

«The court initially had no right to forbid the rally. We sent a notice to the City Administration in advance, and our meeting was exclusively peaceful,» Erkin Bulekbaev said.

He was detained immediately after the protest and was taken to the police department.

YurAsia Company was going to develop Tash-Bulak field of Kyzyl-Ompol group of uranium-thorianite placers. However, Kyrgyzstanis categorically opposed the project.

Representative of investors Andrey Akimov told the journalists that the company suspended all work in the country until the situation changes.

Protests against development of the field took place in Bishkek and Balykchy. The First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov announced revocation of license from YurAsia.