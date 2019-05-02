12:13
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Erkin Bulekbaev fined 3,000 soms for rally against uranium mining

Leader of Green Party, Erkin Bulekbaev, was fined 3,000 soms for a rally against uranium mining. He told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, he does not agree with the decision of the Pervomaisky District Police Department and will appeal it in court. The leader of the party does not plan to pay the money, because he believes that according to the Code of Offences, he was fined illegally.

«The court initially had no right to forbid the rally. We sent a notice to the City Administration in advance, and our meeting was exclusively peaceful,» Erkin Bulekbaev said.

He was detained immediately after the protest and was taken to the police department.

YurAsia Company was going to develop Tash-Bulak field of Kyzyl-Ompol group of uranium-thorianite placers. However, Kyrgyzstanis categorically opposed the project.

Representative of investors Andrey Akimov told the journalists that the company suspended all work in the country until the situation changes.

Protests against development of the field took place in Bishkek and Balykchy. The First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov announced revocation of license from YurAsia.
link:
views: 93
Print
Related
Kyrgyz deputies propose indefinite moratorium on uranium mining
Rally against uranium mining: Public TV channels ignore protests
Green Party holds rally against uranium mining
12 licenses for uranium prospecting and exploration are valid in Kyrgyzstan
Court bans Green Party from holding rally against development of uranium
Uranium mining in Issyk-Kul. Rally held in Balykchi town
Uranium mining in Issyk-Kul. Company’s license revoked
Uranium mining in Issyk-Kul. 29,000 people sign petition against project
Rally against uranium mining ends in Bishkek
Rally against uranium mining: Number of participants increases
Popular
Big wooden 1 som coin installed in center of Bishkek Big wooden 1 som coin installed in center of Bishkek
Supreme Court commutes prison sentence for Sadyr Japarov Supreme Court commutes prison sentence for Sadyr Japarov
Kyrgyz military to take part in Victory parade in Moscow Kyrgyz military to take part in Victory parade in Moscow
CSTO countries to take measures to relieve tension on border with Afghanistan CSTO countries to take measures to relieve tension on border with Afghanistan