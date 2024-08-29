11:38
Tajikistan and Kazakhstan agree to cooperate in uranium mining

National Atomic Company Kazatomprom and TajRedMet signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at developing cooperation in the extraction and processing of uranium, as well as rare and rare earth metals. The document was signed on August 22 during the official visit of Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Tajikistan, the press service of Kazatomprom reported.

The memorandum envisages a strategic partnership that can significantly influence the development of the mining industry in both countries. The companies plan to work together on exploration, extraction and processing of uranium and other rare metals, conducting research and development work, introducing innovative technologies and training personnel.

The press service of Kazatomprom also reported that representatives of TajRedMet are planning to visit Kazakhstan in the near future to get acquainted with the company’s production facilities. It is expected that this visit will be an important step in the implementation of joint projects and will help to assess in more detail the potential for further cooperation.
