Kyrgyztoday not want to solicit a truce with ex-speaker of Parliament

Kyrgyztoday media outlet does not want to solicit a truce with the ex-speaker of the Parliament Akhmatbek Keldibekov. The plaintiff informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, he is ready to withdraw material claims in the amount of 1 million soms, but the Chief Editor of the media Begaly Nargozuev is determined to sue. He claims that linguistic experts made mistakes in the conclusion and the defendant’s party does not agree with it.

«There is no hint of slander or infringement of honor and dignity in the publication disputed in court. Why do we have to make excuses?» representatives of the media outlet say.

These are not the first claims of the ex-speaker of the Parliament to journalists. In late February, the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek granted Akhmatbek Keldibekov, Azimbek Beknazarov and Keneshbek Duishebaev’s claim to April TV channel and the former president Almazbek Atambayev. The latter must pay to each of the three plaintiffs 100,000 soms. Material claims to April TV channel were withdrawn.

The former high-ranking officials were outraged by Almazbek Atambayev’s interview with the TV channel in which he spoke in their address.
