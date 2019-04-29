13:32
Uranium mining in Issyk-Kul. Company’s license revoked

A document about revocation of a license for exploration of uranium in Issyk-Kul region was posted on the Internet. Users asked why the official letter was printed on crumpled paper and had no stamp.

The document is dated April 27. The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov, however, announced the revocation of the license on April 25.

The letter states that the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use and the State Inspectorate for Environmental and Technical Safety checked the activities of the company YurAsia in Kyrgyzstan. Under the Law on Subsoil (Article 26), the right to use subsoil was suspended.

The government assured 24.kg news agency that the document was genuine and the license was revoked. No official letters are stamped. Signature and outgoing number is enough.
