Uranium mining in Issyk-Kul. 29,000 people sign petition against project

At least 29,286 people signed a petition against a project on development of Tash-Bulak field in Issyk-Kul region for a week. The collection of signatures continues.

The author of the petition is Alena Khomenko. She invited everyone to sign the online petition. In just a couple of days, 15,000 people signed the online document.

Over the week, the number of people who signed the petition against the project increased by 14,282 people.

Recall, YurAsia Company was going to develop Tash-Bulak deposit of Kyzyl-Ompol group of uranium-thorianite placers. It was planned to recycle it at Kara-Balta Mining Plant. However, residents of Ton district of Issyk-Kul region strongly oppose the project. After a wave of indignation, the head of government ordered to suspend any work at the field until the conclusion of a special commission.

Representative of investors Andrei Akimov told reporters that after the protests began, the company suspended all work in the country until the situation changes.
