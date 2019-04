Driver of Honda Fit car hit two pedestrians in Bishkek. The Traffic Safety Department of the capital informed 24.kg news agency.

The accident occurred the day before at 13.30.

«The driver of Honda Fit was moving along Messarosh Street, lost control of the vehicle, hit two pedestrians and turned over. One woman died at the scene, the other — in the hospital. The driver was hospitalized, the car was placed on impoundment lot,» the traffic police reported.