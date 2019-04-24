15:05
Osh police find 43 missing minors since beginning of 2019

Police of Osh city have found 43 missing minors since the beginning of 2019. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of the southern capital reports.

All the children have been handed over to their parents.

«In the first quarter of 2019, the police received 35 statements about missing children from parents. In April alone, eight statements were received. Police officers found and handed them over to their relatives thanks to the public and media reports. The reasons for such cases are mainly family problems, but children also run away from home to spend time with friends,» the police department says.

Only one child was temporarily placed in an orphanage.

«The 11-year-old boy was placed in an orphanage by a commission decision. Mother of the child was not against it. On April 12, the boy ran away from home for the seventh time and lived in a strange family in Kara-Suu district, saying that he was an orphan. There are no missing children in Osh as of today,» the police department reported.
