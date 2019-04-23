Children's Conversation Club opened at Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia

Conversation Club «Go to School» for the children of migrants was opened at the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia. Press service of the Embassy reported.

Agartuu Bilim Borboru Association of Teachers and Peace with You Language School formed a corps of volunteers — Russian language teachers — for free short-term Russian language lessons for children, who will go to first grade in September 2019.

Related news Migrants from Kyrgyzstan create Ayan theater group in Moscow

The idea of ​​creating the club appeared after the meeting of the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Russia Alikbek Dzheshenkulov with representatives of Kyrgyz public associations in Moscow.

The first lesson for children who began to learn Russian was given by «young friends of the Embassy», Polina Sbigneva, Karina Kashaf and Louise Barikzai, students of the Institute of Asian and African Studies of the Moscow State University. They have been learning Kyrgyz as the first foreign language since 2015.

The Embassy stressed that Agartuu Bilim Borboru Teachers Association and the Peace with You language school developed a project and are looking for funds for the full and sustainable functioning of the Children’s Conversation Club.