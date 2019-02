Condition of a girl, who jumped out of a window of a multi-storey building in Bishkek, remains grave. The Ministry of Health informed 24.kg news agency.

The teenager is in the intensive care unit.

«She was diagnosed with a combined injury. Yesterday, the girl was in pre-comatose state, today, she is conscious,» the Ministry of Health reported.

On February 20, the girl jumped out of the window of a high-rise building in Bishkek. The reason for the attempted suicide is unknown.