Vice Mayor of Bishkek Bakyt Dyushembiev leaves post

Bakyt Dyushembiev was appointed the head of Bishkekvodokanal. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

The corresponding order was signed by the Mayor of Bishkek, Aziz Surakmatov.

Bakyt Dyushembiev has worked as Vice Mayor of the capital since April 2010. He oversaw urban development. Ryspek Sarpashov, another Vice Mayor in charge of housing and communal services, will temporarily perform his duties.

The former head of Bishkekvodokanal Asylbek Isaev wrote a letter of resignation.
