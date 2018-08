The former director of Tazalyk municipal enterprise, Rysbek Sarpashev, became the Vice Mayor of the capital. The Mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov introduced him to the staff of the Bishkek City Administration today.

He took the post, which Erkin Isakov had left the day before.

Rysbek Sarpashev had worked as a director of Tazalyk municipal enterprise under the Bishkek City Administration since 2014.