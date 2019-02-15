16:51
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Vice Mayor of Bishkek Asel Kulambaeva leaves office

Vice Mayor of Bishkek Asel Kulambaeva left office at her own will.

Her responsibilities were devolved on the Chief of Staff of the mayor’s office Balbak Tulobaev.

The deputy of the Bishkek City Council, Asel Kulambaeva, voluntarily took the post of the Deputy Mayor of the capital for the social bloc.

Then the ex-mayor of the city, Albek Ibraimov, who was criticized by the Bishkek City Council, including for personnel policy, offered somebody from the deputies themselves to take this post. The deputy of the City Council from Onuguu-Progress faction, Asel Kulambaeva, responded to the request of Albek Ibraimov with consent and expressed a desire to take the vacant seat.

Having worked as a vice mayor for only a few months, Asel Kulambaeva has never spoke to journalists, although she was responsible for one of the most important blocs, the social one, saying she was busy.
link:
views: 90
Print
Related
New vice mayor of Osh appointed
New Vice Mayor of Bishkek for transport issues appointed
Vice Mayor of Bishkek Gennady Militsky left his post
Former Vice Mayor of Bishkek put under house arrest
Vice mayor of Bishkek for housing and communal services appointed
Vice Mayor of Bishkek Erkinbek Isakov resigns at his own request
New Vice Mayor of Bishkek appointed
Aigul Ryskulova resigns as Vice Mayor of Bishkek
Former Vice Mayor of Bishkek – defendant in criminal case
Popular
Militant from Syria detained in Kyrgyzstan Militant from Syria detained in Kyrgyzstan
Ban on import of meat from Kyrgyzstan to Russia lifted Ban on import of meat from Kyrgyzstan to Russia lifted
Tuberculosis incidence rate remains stable in Kyrgyzstan Tuberculosis incidence rate remains stable in Kyrgyzstan
Data on Kyrgyzstan’s trade with Uzbekistan differ by millions of dollars Data on Kyrgyzstan’s trade with Uzbekistan differ by millions of dollars