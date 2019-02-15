Vice Mayor of Bishkek Asel Kulambaeva leaves office

Vice Mayor of Bishkek Asel Kulambaeva left office at her own will.

Her responsibilities were devolved on the Chief of Staff of the mayor’s office Balbak Tulobaev.

The deputy of the Bishkek City Council, Asel Kulambaeva, voluntarily took the post of the Deputy Mayor of the capital for the social bloc.

Then the ex-mayor of the city, Albek Ibraimov, who was criticized by the Bishkek City Council, including for personnel policy, offered somebody from the deputies themselves to take this post. The deputy of the City Council from Onuguu-Progress faction, Asel Kulambaeva, responded to the request of Albek Ibraimov with consent and expressed a desire to take the vacant seat.

Having worked as a vice mayor for only a few months, Asel Kulambaeva has never spoke to journalists, although she was responsible for one of the most important blocs, the social one, saying she was busy.