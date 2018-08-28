Former Vice Mayor of Bishkek put under house arrest

The Pervomaisky District Court considered extension of detention term of the former First Vice Mayor of Bishkek Renat Makenov. The investigators of the State Committee for National Security applied for extension of the investigation term.

Judge Emil Kaipov changed the measure of restraint to Renat Makenov and placed him under house arrest.

Renat Makenov was detained in the framework of an investigation into a criminal case on illegal allocation of land. According to the investigators, he, in collusion with some officials of the Bishkek City Administration and in violation of land legislation, allocated a land plot of 3.5 hectares in the southern zone of Bishkek to a private individual for immediate use.