11:33
USD 68.51
EUR 79.52
RUB 1.02
English

Former Vice Mayor of Bishkek put under house arrest

The Pervomaisky District Court considered extension of detention term of the former First Vice Mayor of Bishkek Renat Makenov. The investigators of the State Committee for National Security applied for extension of the investigation term.

Judge Emil Kaipov changed the measure of restraint to Renat Makenov and placed him under house arrest.

Renat Makenov was detained in the framework of an investigation into a criminal case on illegal allocation of land. According to the investigators, he, in collusion with some officials of the Bishkek City Administration and in violation of land legislation, allocated a land plot of 3.5 hectares in the southern zone of Bishkek to a private individual for immediate use.
link:
views: 76
Print
Related
Vice mayor of Bishkek for housing and communal services appointed
Vice Mayor of Bishkek Erkinbek Isakov resigns at his own request
New Vice Mayor of Bishkek appointed
Aigul Ryskulova resigns as Vice Mayor of Bishkek
Former Vice Mayor of Bishkek – defendant in criminal case
Popular
Mass food poisoning registered in Bishkek Mass food poisoning registered in Bishkek
All got poisoned clients of Ak-Keme hotel discharged from hospital All got poisoned clients of Ak-Keme hotel discharged from hospital
Ak-Keme management denies that UNICEF volunteers got poisoning in hotel Ak-Keme management denies that UNICEF volunteers got poisoning in hotel
Doctor of Science from Germany: Kyrgyz became my second native language Doctor of Science from Germany: Kyrgyz became my second native language