Kyrgyzstan’s prosecution agencies reimburse almost billion soms to budget

According to the results of inspections conducted by prosecutors to combat corruption and oversee the implementation of laws on acts of prosecutor’s response, more than 947,635,000 soms have been reimbursed to the budget in 2018. The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan reported.

As a result of eliminating acts of corruption only, 97,233 million soms have been reimbursed, most of the offences related to violation of the procedure for conducting state procurement and compliance with anti-corruption legislation.

Last year, illegally issued land plots with a total area of ​​188 hectares were returned.

Damage compensation of 844.3 million soms occured as a result of prosecutor’s checks of the supervision of the implementation of land legislation, legislation on state and municipal property, as well as laws on the social rights of citizens.

In 2018, eight educational facilities, the total cost of which is more than 112 million soms, including four kindergartens, a medical college and a school, two land plots have been returned.
