27 families of killed in Batken receive compensation of one million soms

At least 27 families of those killed during the armed attack by Tajikistan received compensation of one million soms each. The First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Aibek Dzhunushaliev announced at a press conference.

According to him, 51 million soms were allocated to pay compensation to the families of the victims and injured.

«At least 27 families of the victims received one million soms each, other 67 families — from 50,000 to one million soms, depending on the damage. Payment of the compensation and the restoration of Batken are under the control of the President Sadyr Japarov and the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulukbek Maripov. Information is provided daily,» he said.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, the total damage caused by the conflict in Batken is estimated at 1,305 billion soms.
