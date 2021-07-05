Ex-deputy mayor of Bishkek compensates for damage of 30 million soms

Ex-deputy mayor of Bishkek Ulanbek Azygaliev compensated for the damage in the amount of 30 million soms. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reports.

According to him, as part of the work to establish the facts of illegal enrichment, information was obtained regarding Ulanbek Azygaliev, who has worked in the state and municipal service for more than 20 years and is the owner of a large number of undeclared property. His close relatives and affiliated persons are registered as its owners.

Pre-trial proceedings have been started on this fact. During the investigation, Ulanbek Azygaliev compensated for the damage. «In addition, a tax audit has been scheduled and investigative actions are being carried out to find out the exact amount of damage,» the State Committee for National Security noted.

Earlier, the SCNS established that the ex-vice mayor, using his official position in order to illegally enrich and obtain material benefits and advantages, acting contrary to the interests of the municipal service, possessing powers, exerted influence on obtaining permits for the construction of multi-storey objects by representatives of business entities affiliated with him.

In March, another ex-vice mayor, Aziz Alymkulov, was detained. According to the investigators, abusing his official position, demonstratively manipulating his status as an employee of the national security bodies, suppressing any will of officials of Bishkekglavarkhitektura municipal enterprise, he forced to illegally register affiliated persons as owners of land plots.

By a court decision, the ex-vice mayor was fined 260,000 soms. Earlier, Alymkulov signed a plea agreement.

Former deputy mayor of Bishkek for housing and utilities Mirlan Amanturov was detained in December 2020. The investigation established a corruption scheme at Bishkekasfaltservice municipal enterprise and the capital’s City Hall during state purchases for the repair and construction of roads using contractors controlled by it. The case was closed, as he voluntarily paid the damage in the amount of 25,203,700 soms.

The former mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov was detained. Law enforcement agencies suspect him of illegal enrichment. According to the investigation, his assets and the assets of his close relatives, in the absence of justified income, increased sharply and are estimated at over $ 50 million. The former official was arrested until the end of investigation.