Tuberculosis incidence rate remains stable in Kyrgyzstan

Tuberculosis incidence rate in Kyrgyzstan remains stable. Press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

In 2018, at least 7,324 people were treated, including the newly detected 5,808 patients.

«The incidence rates in Chui region (126.8 cases per 100,000 people) and Bishkek (88.4 cases per 100,000) remain above the republican levels. This is due to the high level of migration of people from other regions of the country,» the ministry said.

TB incidence rate in children in the republic in 2018, according to preliminary data, was 15 cases per 100,000.

«TB mortality rate is gradually decreasing; it was 4.6 cases per 100,000 people in 2018 (5.2 in 2017),» the Ministry of Health informed.

The ministry added that modern methods of laboratory diagnosis of tuberculosis, including the determination of resistance (GeneXpert, Hain test, sequencing of the TB genome and others) were introduced in Kyrgyzstan.

«A new method of payment for the successful completion of treatment of tuberculosis at the level of primary health care has been developed. Since 2018, it has been introduced in Chui, Talas and Jalal-Abad regions. At least 1,585 patients have been successfully treated / cured,» the ministry stressed.