Kanatbek Mamatov elected President of Football Federation of Kyrgyzstan

Today, the Football Federation of Kyrgyzstan has elected a new president. Kanatbek Mamatov took the post instead of Semetei Sultanov. The decision was made today at an extraordinary conference of the federation.

At first, the conference delegates accepted the resignation of the current president of the Football Federation, Semetei Sultanov.

Kanatbek Mamatov was unanimously elected to the post of President of the FFKR for four years.

Earlier, Semetei Sultanov announced his voluntary resignation of from the post of the President of the Football Federation of Kyrgyzstan.