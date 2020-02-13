Bakhadyr Kochkarov heads Referee Committee of Kyrgyz Football Union

The Football Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic changed its name. The organization will be called the Kyrgyz Football Union from now on. The sports organization informed 24.kg news agency.

One of the first decisions of the renamed federation was the appointment of Bakhadyr Kochkarov as the Chairman of the Referee Committee of the Kyrgyz Football Union.

Bakhadyr Kochkarov is a well-known Kyrgyz referee. He began his referee career in 1997. He refereed his final match on the international arena on November 10, 2019. The FIFA Assistant Referee from Kyrgyzstan has nine matches at the final stages of the World Championships.

As the union said, the main goals of the Referee Committee are to develop refereeing and inspection, coordinate regional refereeing organizations to facilitate and implement programs for the development of refereeing and inspection of football competitions.

Recall, the Football Federation of Kyrgyzstan was established on February 25, 1992. In 1994, it became a full member of the International Football Federation (FIFA) and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).