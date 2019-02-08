14:54
Criminal cases of political prisoners sent to court for review

Criminal cases of the convicted for attempted forcible seizure of power were sent to court for review. The State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the agency, the materials of the sentenced under this article, according to the new version of the Criminal Code, are not subject to revision. Cases of sentenced to life in prison are also not subject to review. However, the State Penitentiary Service believes that the final word rests with the court.

«It is likely that the court will review certain episodes and circumstances,» the state service stressed.

The courts will make a decision within 6 months. According to the State Penitentiary Service, there are 8,000 prisoners in Kyrgyzstan, 460 people of whom can hope for change in the conditions and terms of imprisonment. According to human rights activists, 13 people out of 8,000 are considered as convicted for political reasons.
