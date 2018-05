Snow fell in Tash-Tobo village, Chui region. A reader sent the video to 24.kg news agency.

The village is located 11 kilometers from Bishkek.

«It is Kok-Zhar village. It’s almost summer. The weather is full of surprises!!!» a reader wrote.

Previously, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that air temperature is expected to drop in Kyrgyzstan on May 28 and May 29.