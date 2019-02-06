15:30
Next session of Bishkek City Council to be held on February 12

The next session of the Bishkek City Council will take place on February 12. The date was approved at a meeting of the Presidium of the BCC.

As the press service of the city council reported, draft agenda consists of 10 issues, including the approval of the Regulation on the Commissions for Consideration of Violation Cases.

The deputies intend to hear reports of the Capital Construction Department and the Department on the Provision of Healthcare System of the Bishkek City Administration, Bishkekasfaltservice municipal enterprise, and the working commission on the results of reconstruction of underground walkways in the capital.

The deputies will also consider the issues on recognizing some resolutions and decisions of the Bishkek City Council invalid, in particular, in the area of securities issue, giving consent for transfer of a pre-school educational organization into the municipal ownership.
