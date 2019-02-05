People evacuated from Manas airport due to bomb threat call

Mass evacuation of people started at Manas International Airport of Kyrgyzstan. Eyewitnesses informed 24.kg news agency.

The company confirmed the evacuation, noting that an unknown person reported about an explosive device by telephone.

The sappers of the State Committee for National Security, Interior Ministry employees came to the airport. Employees of the airport security service also work there.

A similar case occurred at Manas airport in 2016. On November 1, Bishkek citizen Ilya Eremeev made the hoax bomb threat. He was convicted.