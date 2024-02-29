Report of bomb in Lebedinovka school not confirmed

A report of allegedly planted bomb in Lebedinovka school was received today. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

According to the department, a man called the front office of the Department of Internal Affairs of Alamedin district at 7.48 a.m. and reported that a bomb was planted in the secondary school No. 1 in Lebedinovka village.

The fact was registered. A pre-investigation check was started. An investigative group visited the scene. The report was not confirmed during inspection.