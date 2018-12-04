Manas Airport has new head. Emir Chukuev resigns

Chairman of the Board of Manas International Airport Company, Emir Chukuev, resigned. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The day before, the Board of Directors of Manas International Airport urgently held an extraordinary meeting. According to its results, Emir Chukuev was relieved of his post at his own request. Director of the Infrastructure Development Directorate of MIA, Abdimalik Busurmankulov, has been appointed acting head of the airport.

Note, Manas International Airport achieved the most significant results in its work exactly under the leadership of Emir Chukuev. Passenger traffic and the volume of cargo transportation increased significantly, and work to modernize the country’s airports was actively carried out.

Emir Chukuev is not available for comment.