About 22,000 Kyrgyz detained in only one district of China

About 22,000 Kyrgyz were sent to re-education camps from Akchiy district of China alone. Representative of a Committee for Protection of the Kyrgyz in the PRC, Almanbet Osmon uulu, told at a press conference.

According to his data, 40,000 Kyrgyz live in Akchiy. Almanbet Osmon uulu told that the detention of the Kyrgyz was in no way connected with their religious views.

«The Kyrgyz in China have never been fanatics of Islam. There are persons who are far from religion among the detainees, for example, Professor Mambettursun Mambetakunov or my brother, journalist Nurmanbet Osmon. He was accused of terrorism,» he said.

The spokesman for the Protection Committee said that the life of the returnees and relatives of prisoners of camps in the PRC is in danger. «We know that we risk life and freedom. But we cannot be silent. China may demand from Kyrgyzstan to extradite us. We believe that the republic will not allow this,» said Almanbet Osmon uulu.