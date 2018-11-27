13:26
Kyrgyzstan introduces visa-free regime with 10 more countries

Parliament of Kyrgyzstan offers to introduce a visa-free regime with ten more countries. The Committee on International Affairs, Defense and Security considers the bill.

As noted, the visa-free regime, introduced by Kyrgyzstan in 2012 with 45 countries, paid off.

«Kyrgyzstan timely introduced a visa-free regime. The number of tourists has increased significantly. So far, maybe slowly, but tourist facilities are developing. After Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan also began to introduce a visa-free regime, Uzbekistan is discussing the issue now,» said deputy Dastan Bekeshev.

The government proposes to abolish the visa regime with Romania, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Argentina, Chile, Montenegro, Andorra, Brazil, San Marino and Oman.

According to the Department of Tourism, the number of tourists from countries with a visa-free regime in Kyrgyzstan has increased from 40,000 to 113,000 people for five years.
