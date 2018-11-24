EU interested in strengthening relations with Central Asia

The European Union is interested in strengthening relations with Central Asia. Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the European Union, said following a meeting with five foreign affairs ministers of the region.

According to her, the discussion was not complicated, but fruitful. Parties begin to often meet in bilateral and regional formats. Federica Mogherini is convinced that this indicates the involvement of the European Union in the affairs of Central Asia.

«We are interested in development of cooperation. Our meeting took place in a very important and intensive week. On Monday, the EU foreign ministers discussed the positive dynamics in relations with Central Asia, the opportunities that open up before us,» she told.

We have initiated the negotiation process on an expanded partnership and cooperation agreement between the European Union and Uzbekistan. Similar negotiations are underway with Kyrgyzstan. This agreement was signed with Kazakhstan in December 2015. Tajikistan reported that it would also like to begin negotiations on a new agreement with the EU. We are waiting for an opportunity to start them soon. Federica Mogherini

In addition, it was decided to open a full-scale representative office of the European Union in all Central Asian countries.

«We plan to open our representative office in Turkmenistan next year. This is an obvious positive reaction to requests from countries in the region. It consists in active participation of the European Union in the reforming of these countries,» Federica Mogherini said.