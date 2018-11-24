State Penitentiary Service buys quadcopter to monitor penal colonies from height

The State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan needs a quadcopter. The state procurement portal says.

The ministry plans to spend 80,000 soms on its acquisition. A drone must be equipped with built-in GPS, GLONASS, altitude sensors, accelerometer and magnetometer, ultrasonic and optical sensors.

The state service noted that the device was needed for shooting its institutions.

«Progress does not stand still also among the convicts. Therefore, from time to time, it is necessary to monitor facilities from a height,» the State Penitentiary Service commented.