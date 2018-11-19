Dastan TNC plans to cooperate with Russian enterprises

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev visited TNC Dastan OJSC. Information Support Department of the government’s executive office reported.

Production Director Sergey Drobyshev told that the plant was a multi-faceted enterprise with a unique technological base, capable of manufacturing products that meet modern requirements and international standards. The plant has a testing ground located on Issyk-Kul lake, which makes it possible to carry out the necessary marine tests of all navigation equipment.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev discussed with the management of the company plans for modernization of the technological process and expanding production capacities, including through co-production with other foreign enterprises, primarily from Russia.

«It is gratifying that we have managed to preserve such a unique specialized enterprise with highly qualified specialists and leading positions in the market. But today we must work out effective mechanisms so that not a single square meter of this plant to be empty and be used for its intended purpose. It is necessary to restore its former power and production volumes,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

According to him, the government will provide assistance in order to modernize production and expand the capabilities of Dastan plant.