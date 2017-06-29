18:53
Russian-Kyrgyz Fund to allocate loan to Dastan plant

Today, President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev visited Transnational Corporation Dastan OJSC. Information Policy Department reported.

The head of state got acquainted with the activity of the enterprise, inspected the production premises and samples of the specialized products manufactured at the plant, as well as medical equipment and consumer goods.

Chairman of the Board of TNC Dastan, Yuriy Vasilyev, told about the current work of the plant and the tasks it faces to modernize the technological process, taking into account the difficulties associated with the insufficiency of working capital.

Almazbek Atambayev stressed the importance of Dastan plant, the uniqueness of the specialized products exported abroad, and instructed the Chairman of the Board of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund Kubanychbek Kulmatov to assist in allocation of a loan to the enterprise for modernization of the production process.
