President Jeenbekov meets with UN Assistant Secretary-General Miroslav Jenča

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the United Nations Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs Miroslav Jenča.

The head of state warmly welcomed him and noted that contacts at various levels were an indicator of the high level of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the UN.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov expressed his gratitude to Miroslav Jenča for his support and personal participation in the opening ceremony of the photo exhibition dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the great writer Chingiz Aitmatov, which was held on September 24 at the UN library in New York.

The President told about the work on consolidation of society and building inter-ethnic harmony, plans and measures taken in the framework of regional development, fighting corruption, and the National Development Strategy for 2018–2040.

«I held a series of meetings with representatives of business and civil society, our compatriots living abroad, the youth and donors of the country. On November 20, I plan to hold a meeting with the former heads of the government and parliament of the country. This is a kind of new practice in order to listen carefully to the opinion of our society, in order to consolidate all sides,» noted Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

He stressed that a donor conference was planned to be held in Kyrgyzstan in the spring 2019, and expressed the hope that the high UN representative would participate in it.

Miroslav Jenča noted that Chingiz Aitmatov was not only a great writer, but also a great diplomat who united people by his work and diplomatic art.

«This exhibition was held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, where there was a large number of leaders, heads of state and members of delegations who had the opportunity to get acquainted with it,» Miroslav Jenča said.

He conveyed warm greetings from UN Secretary-General António Guterres, stressing the high level of relations between Kyrgyzstan and the UN.