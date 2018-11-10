10:39
Ex-speaker of Kyrgyzstan takes leading position in richest people ranking

Ex-speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Chynybai Tursunbekov firmly takes position in the ranking of the richest people of Kyrgyzstan. This is evidenced by his income declaration for 2017.

According to the declaration, Chynybai Tursunbekov has earned 39,320 million soms. His relatives earned 2,547 million soms.

Chynybai Tursunbekov owns four garages, three apartments and agricultural land. In addition, the former speaker has a fleet of vehicles: cars, vans, pickups and a Mercedes executive car.

Relatives of Chynybai Tursunbekov have four houses, four apartments, agricultural land and unfinished construction sites. They also have two Toyota cars and vans.
