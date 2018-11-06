18:04
USD 69.84
EUR 79.50
RUB 1.06
English

Former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov earns almost a million soms in 2017

The former prime minister of Kyrgyzstan, Sapar Isakov, who has been placed in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security on corruption charges, has an apartment and a garage. The State Tax Service of the Kyrgyz Republic stated with reference to the ex-official’s income declaration for 2017.

According to the declaration, Sapar Isakov, being the prime minister, has earned 996,671 soms and his relatives — 140,986 soms. Sapar Isakov’s relatives have a house, pick-up trucks, cars and vans. The Isakovs also have a Lexus car.
link:
views: 47
Print
Related
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev earns 100 million soms in 2017
Kyrgyzstan’s Prime Minister earns 2,367 million soms for a year
Income declaration of Sooronbai Jeenbekov made public
Court remands Sapar Isakov in SCNS pretrial detention center
Property of Sapar Isakov planned to be seized
Term of Sapar Isakov’s detention extended until December 5
Sapar Isakov’s wife about husband, children and support of Atambayev
Discrepancy in declarations of over 50 Kyrgyz officials revealed
Supreme Court remands Sapar Isakov in custody until October 5
Bishkek City Court remands Sapar Isakov in custody
Popular
Migrants from Kyrgyzstan have low level of Russian language knowledge Migrants from Kyrgyzstan have low level of Russian language knowledge
Naoki Nihei: Ethnic Kyrgyz people look like the Japanese Naoki Nihei: Ethnic Kyrgyz people look like the Japanese
Economic slowdown caused by Kyrgyzstan forecasted in Central Asia Economic slowdown caused by Kyrgyzstan forecasted in Central Asia
Native of Kyrgyzstan transfers 700,000 rubles to terrorists in Syria Native of Kyrgyzstan transfers 700,000 rubles to terrorists in Syria