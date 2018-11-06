Former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov earns almost a million soms in 2017

The former prime minister of Kyrgyzstan, Sapar Isakov, who has been placed in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security on corruption charges, has an apartment and a garage. The State Tax Service of the Kyrgyz Republic stated with reference to the ex-official’s income declaration for 2017.

According to the declaration, Sapar Isakov, being the prime minister, has earned 996,671 soms and his relatives — 140,986 soms. Sapar Isakov’s relatives have a house, pick-up trucks, cars and vans. The Isakovs also have a Lexus car.