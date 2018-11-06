Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev earns 100 million soms in 2017

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev earned 100,118 million soms in 2017. Such data are cited by the State Tax Service with reference to the income declaration of the former head of state.

According to the declaration, the declarant has spent 77 million soms for 12 months. The incomes of his close relatives for the year amounted to 738,331 soms. The property of Almazbek Atambayev is agricultural land and buildings.

The property, according to the declaration, is 100 % owned by a relative of Almazbek Atambayev — Seidbek Atambayev. He is also an owner of business entities with the right to manage the authorized capital.